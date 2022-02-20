Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

SNR opened at GBX 141 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £591.38 million and a P/E ratio of -19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.63. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 96.55 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.53).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

