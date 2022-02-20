Sentinel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $45.30 million and $1.54 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,724,219,806 coins and its circulating supply is 6,873,305,803 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

