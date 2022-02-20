SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce sales of $60.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NYSE S traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 7,463,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

