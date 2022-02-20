ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $142.86, but opened at $158.47. ShockWave Medical shares last traded at $159.41, with a volume of 4,263 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 254,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.13.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

