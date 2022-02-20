Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Trimmed by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,350.41. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.42 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

