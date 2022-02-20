Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $800.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.
SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,350.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $640.42 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after buying an additional 80,352 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.