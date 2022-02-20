Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $800.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,350.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $640.42 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after buying an additional 80,352 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.