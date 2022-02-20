Short Interest in Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Declines By 17.6%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 968,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARHS stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

