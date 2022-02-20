Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Grows By 29.3%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZXAIY opened at $1.03 on Friday. China Zenix Auto International has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 40.07% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $62.58 million during the quarter.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

