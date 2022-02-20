Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Grows By 29.3%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZXAIY opened at $1.03 on Friday. China Zenix Auto International has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 40.07% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $62.58 million during the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

