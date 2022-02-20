Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Declines By 16.0%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY opened at $13.40 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

