Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Declines By 16.0%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY opened at $13.40 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

