Short Interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expands By 30.3%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 71,830,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

NYSE:DNA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

