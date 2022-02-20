Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Declines By 17.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

