Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Increases By 27.2%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. ITOCHU has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $68.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

