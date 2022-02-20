Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Increases By 27.2%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. ITOCHU has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $68.33.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.