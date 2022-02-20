Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Expands By 28.6%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $11.96 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

