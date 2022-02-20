Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Expands By 28.6%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $11.96 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

