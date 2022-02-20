Short Interest in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rises By 29.4%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Primoris Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

