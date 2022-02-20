Short Interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Grows By 27.9%

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,751,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

