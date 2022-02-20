Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Decreases By 17.1%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 925,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.