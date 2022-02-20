Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Decreases By 16.3%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,543,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

