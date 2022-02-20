SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 4,454 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market cap of $647.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
