SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,835. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $647.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.