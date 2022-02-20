SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,835. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $647.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.