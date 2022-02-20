Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $560.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWIR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

