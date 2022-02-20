Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Down 3.2%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) dropped 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 21,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 66,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $22.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Labs during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sigma Labs by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sigma Labs by 74.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

