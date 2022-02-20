Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

