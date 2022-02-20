Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,054,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 10,959,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,371.9 days.

Singapore Airlines stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

