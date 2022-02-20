SingularityDAO (SDAO) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $881,497.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00107343 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

