Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 1,209.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,207 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.