SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $22.41 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

