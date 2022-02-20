SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

