SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 962.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.