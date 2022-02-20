SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,359,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 769,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $29.36 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $31.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

