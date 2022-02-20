SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,114 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

