SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $648.96 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

