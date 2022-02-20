SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWYUF. Desjardins raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $24.65 on Thursday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

