SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

CWYUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.15. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

