SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.13 Million

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce $37.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.46 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $153.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $157.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $177.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $440.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
