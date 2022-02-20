Smoothy Tops 24 Hour Volume of $564,932.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $228,092.94 and $564,932.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.74 or 0.06827330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.33 or 1.00219350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00051662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.