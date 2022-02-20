Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by 49.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $15.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Snap-on by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.