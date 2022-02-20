Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday.

OTMO stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTMO. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth $483,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

