SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $344.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $351.00 to $344.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

