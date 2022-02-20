Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

SLSSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSSF opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

