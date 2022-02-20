SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0-176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.18 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

SWI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 811,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,863. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 163,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

