Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.