Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

SO traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.