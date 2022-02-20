SparkPoint Fuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,264.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $351,524.09 and approximately $77,264.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.19 or 0.06867935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.78 or 1.00282836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051241 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

