SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Position Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

