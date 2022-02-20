SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Shares of GXC opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

