Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00207277 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.00409598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00059911 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

