Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Separately, Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

