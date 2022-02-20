Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $218,638.54 and approximately $140,999.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.84 or 0.06834295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,678.21 or 1.00362215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

