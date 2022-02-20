Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Reduced by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 667.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 96,476 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 546,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.