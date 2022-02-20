Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

NYSE SQ opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.55. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.83 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

